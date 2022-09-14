Stacyann Smith became the new chief financial officer at TBA Credit Union in early August. Smith obtained a master’s of business administration from the DeVos School of Management at Northwood University. She has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, with many years in the financial field.
Benzie Bus concluded a national search by naming Jessica Carland executive director. Carland, who has served as interim director since the middle of May, was appointed at a special meeting of the board of directors Aug. 22. Carland joined Benzie Bus in 2016 as its mobility manager. Carland has a master’s degree in sustainable urban and regional planning from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, and a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Montana. Carland serves on several community boards including Grow Benzie and the Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce. Carland has a Master of Arts in Sustainable Urban and Regional Planning from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia and a Bachelor in Communication Studies from The University of Montana.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities expanded its staff. Meghan McDermott accepted the position of deputy director, overseeing daily operations. She continues her role as director of programs. Njeri Berkley is a program associate for Groundwork. She is pursuing a master’s in public affairs at Syracuse University. Jen Schaap directs Groundwork’s Food and Farming program and manages the Petoskey office. Liv Rollinger serves as climate and clean energy specialist, and Zoe Zeerip as the Great Lakes Business Network manager.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan announced three new Realtors have joined the company, Bill Wiegandt and the husband and wife team of Ryan and Jenni Craig. Wiegandt was raised in Michigan and comes to real estate after 12 years in customer service and sales management. Wiegrandt is also a small business owner. The Craigs strive to utilize the most current technology to help clients buy or sell real estate.
Jennifer Stanfest is the new chief nursing officer at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital. She replaces Bernadette Cole, who retired in August. Standfest previously worked as director of nursing practice and professional development at Munson Medical Center. She joined Munson Healthcare in 2003 as a cardiothoracic critical care nurse. She also worked as a clinical nurse educator for cardiothoracic units, magnet program director and director of Munson Medical Center’s Women’s and Children’s Services. Additionally, she received Munson Medical Center’s first Outstanding Leadership Award in 2014 and was a member of the Leadership Grand Traverse class of 2019.
Traverse City area resident Nathan Majerczyk is one of four employees to receive the 2022 Michigan Department of Transportation Director’s Award. MDOT recognized Majerczyk in the transportation technician category for his role during the 2021 construction season. He assisted the Traverse City Transportation Service Center with managing consultant contracts, coordinating production meetings and training new staff.
Wendy Lynne Hermann Steele of Traverse City, the founder and CEO of Impact 100, is among Northwood University’s 2022 Class of Distinguished Women. Steele will be among the Boss Ladies panel at a free event on Sept. 19. The 2022 Class of Distinguished women will be honored during the 53rd Distinguished Women Awards Gala Oct. 15 in Midland.
CMS Energy, the parent company of Consumers Energy, announced Chris Laird will become its vice president of electric operations on Sept. 16. Laird replaces Guy Packard, who is retiring after 37 years with the company. Laird will oversee the construction, operation and maintenance of the company’s electric system. CMS Energy also announced David N. Hicks will serve in a newly-created executive position, vice president of renewables development and enterprise project management. Hicks begins Sept. 21. Laird joined Consumers in 2000 and was previously the executive director of electric operations and low voltage distribution. Hicks comes to Consumers Energy from Indeck Energy Services, Inc., where he was the vice president of business development since 2014.
