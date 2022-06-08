Christy Marie Jonkhoff-Hater, Certified Funeral Service Practitioner at Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Traverse City, was elected to the Board of Directors of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association. Jonkhoff-Hater will serve District No. 8 and represent MFDA members from the Northwest portion of the Lower Peninsula. Jonkhoff-Hater is a sixth-generation funeral director and is a graduate of Michigan State University and the Worsham College of Mortuary Science. She also serves on the Traverse City Country Club Sports Committee. The MFDA was founded in 1880 and represents about 1,200 funeral directors serving 500 funeral homes in the state.
Drew Broadway joined FLOW (For Love of Water) as operations manager. He will be responsible for coordinating administrative responsibilities at the organization, including oversight of the building and technology, management of donations and finance, and support of staff and board. Born and raised in Traverse City, Broadway comes to FLOW after seven years as office manager for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Broadway graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Additionally, FLOW Founder and Senior Legal Adviser Jim Olson received a Large Lake Champion Award from the International Association for Great Lakes Research.
Lake Michigan Credit Union hired Laura Veldhouse as treasury management sales officer. Veldhouse has worked in financial services since 1995 and has held several positions in retail, branch management and cash management.
MSU Federal Credit Union Board of Directors apponted Quinetta Roberson Connally to the board. She has served on the Board of Managers for MSUFCU’s holding company, Reseda Group, since March 2021. She is the John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Management and Psychology at Michigan State University.
Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences, Inc. added Daniel J. Thomas and Brandon A. Holbrook as staff engineers. Thomas graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering. He will work on groundwater and soil contamination investigations and environmental site assessments. Holbrook received a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Michigan State University. His roles include design, engineering support and field support for construction projects.
