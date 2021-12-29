Priority Health appointed three new division leaders to its senior leadership team. Nick Gates now serves as senior vice president of finance. Joyce Chan Russell as senior vice president of government markets. Karena Weikel is senior vice president of advanced analytics and chief actuary. Priority Health also created a new role in health plan operations with Mike Jasperson serving in the expanded role of senior vice president of provider network and health plan operations. Gates has been with Priority Health since 2004 and will be responsible for finance strategy and long-range planning, investments, finance operations, accounting and auditor relationships. Chan Russell oversees the individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets for Priority. Weikel HAS more than 20 years of health care experience, 15 in leadership positions. Jasperson joined Priority Health in 2016 and was the senior vice president of provider networking since March 2020.
The Kingsley Downtown Development Authority elected its 2022 officers at a special meeting last week. Elected were Max Anderson as chair, Michael Ascione as vice chair, Marc McKeller as treasurer and Jess Ashmore as secretary.
Honor Bank announced a pair of promotions. Jess Ashmore, manager of the Traverse City Union Street branch, was promoted to vice president and Help Center Manager Amanda Brown to assistant vice president. Ashmore joined Honor Bank in the fall of 2018 after several years with other local financial institutions. Ashmore is also a regular community volunteer with the Traverse City Optimist Club. Brown began her career with Honor Bank as a customer service representative in 2015. Brown was promoted from Lake Ann Branch Manager to Help Center Manager in late 2020, where she helped to launch and establish the Honor Bank Help Center.
Karen Emerson was named the Aspire North Realtors Affiliate of the Month for December. Emerson is the manager of the Homeownership and Financial Empowerment Center of the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, which includes budget, housing, rental and foreclosure prevention coaching, individual development accounts, down payment assistance and and tax preparation. Emerson has planned, developed and implemented programming in these areas since 2000 and facilitated NMCAA in becoming a NeighborWorks charter member. Emerson received her bachelor of general studies degree in psychology, sociology and business from the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.