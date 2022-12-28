David Heimburger, M.D., was appointed as the physician chief for oncology at Munson Healthcare. He replaced David Gordon, M.D., who retired in November. Heimburger served as director of the Radiation Oncology Program for more than 20 years and is Munson Healthcare’s physician adviser on the Michigan Radiation Oncology Quality Consortium. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a residency in radiation oncology at the University of Michigan. His post-graduate work was in prostate brachytherapy.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors appointed Sarah Sullivan as the new executive director. Sullivan will take over for Gerri VanAntwerp in mid-February 2023. Sullivan has degrees in accounting, finance and economics and is working toward a degree in clinical mental health counseling. She moved to Traverse City in 2020. She is a member of the Traverse City Noon Rotary Club, a grant review member of Impact 100 Traverse City, finance committee member of Generations Ahead and treasurer for the Grand Traverse Area Spartans. She is currently controller for Alward Fisher Rice Rowe & Graf of Traverse City and served as corporate controller for S & J Transportation Services, Inc. of New Hampshire. For a few years, she owned and operated Sullivan Business Services, which offered accounting services in Traverse City and Kennebunk, Maine.
