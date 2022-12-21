Lake Michigan Credit Union recently hired Anna Courtade as a mortgage loan officer in Traverse City. Courtade studied at Concordia University Chicago, Northwestern Michigan College and Western Governor’s University. She first worked in sales and hospitality and later became a mortgage loan officer. She is involved with Aspire North, Traverse City Young Professionals and Traverse Connect.
Munson Healthcare Orthopedic Institute welcomes John G. Tazzi to its medical staff as an orthopedic surgery specialist. Tazzi is a board-certified physician assistant. He graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School, where he received the Paragon Award for his work in clinical practice and medical artistry.
American Solutions for Business Sales Associate Rod Kuncaitis, of Williamsburg, received One Million Dollar Club and Rising Star awards during an ASB virtual award ceremony. Kuncaitis also qualified to attend the ASB Summit in Chicago this year, an event for the company’s top performing sales associates.
EXIT Realty Paramount Associate Broker Thomas Taylor recently received the President’s Award from Aspire North Realtors. EXIT Realty Paramount is located in Traverse City.
Dale V. Clarmont plans to retire Jan. 31, 2023 after 22 years as the Cheboygan County sheriff and more than 35 years with the department. Clarmont is a lifelong Cheboygan resident and after graduating high school, worked as an aviation electronics technician in the United States Navy for eight years. He graduated from Delta Community College Police Academy and obtained an associate degree in accounting from North Central Michigan College and a bachelor’s in business administration from Lake Superior State University. He also graduated from the 217th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy and the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy.
The Home Builders Association of Michigan elected its 2023 board officers. Richard Kligman is the president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He previously served as president of the HBA of Southeastern Michigan and currently serves on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of Home Builders and HomeAid of Southeastern Michigan. Jeff Grantham is the vice president of the HBA of Northern Michigan. He owns Grantham Building and Remodeling in Petoskey and currently chairs the HBA of Michigan Remodelers Council. Aaron Hovestadt will serve as treasurer. He is a principal/managing partner of Landmark Homes of Michigan and is acting CEO of the HBA of Western Michigan. Secretary Karen Schroeder is vice president and co-founder of Mayberry Homes in East Lansing. Associate Senior Officer Michael Tribble is past president of the HBA of Saginaw and current director for the Michigan Association of Home Builders. HBA’s immediate past president is Jeremy Morgan.
The Great Lakes Sports Commission has named Eric Marvin as its new executive director, effective in January.
Marvin is currently the executive director of the Evansville Regional Sports Commission in Indiana and was the former director of sports tourism for the Columbus Area Tourism Commission.
He was a founding board member of Sports Indiana, where he later served as an executive committee member, officer and grant committee chairman.
The GLSC serves the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan and has offices in Traverse City and Marquette.
Great Lakes Boat Building School President Nikki Storey was named the 2022 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year by the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas Educational Foundation. Storey, a Michigan native, graduated from Lake Superior State University with a degree in business administration, with a concentration in management and human resources. The GLBBS is located in Cedarville, Michigan.
Hospice of Michigan recently hired Rachael Knapp as its new philanthropy specialist in southwest Michigan. Prior to joining Hospice of Michigan, Knapp worked at Hope Network. She earned a B.S. degree in therapeutic recreation and gerontology and a master’s degree in health administration from Central Michigan University.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities hired Amanda Brezzell as the policy engagement specialist. She will focus on the “10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms” program. Brezzell obtained a master’s degree from Georgetown University in 2019. After graduation, she returned to Detroit to help her sister start Fennigan’s Farms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.