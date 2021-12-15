Troy DeShano joined Norte as the organization’s program and education director. DeShano will lead Norte’s youth education programs. DeShano has nearly 20 years of experience working with nonprofits in areas such as fundraising, communications and project management. DeShano comes to Norte after working in fund development at the Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay. He also handled communications, event planning and project management at the Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville.
Honor Bank expanded its commercial lending team with the hiring of Cory VanBrocklin as vice president. VanBrocklin has more than 20 years of banking experience in northern Michigan. VanBrocklin also has extensive experience in community service initiatives with an emphasis on community youth support and education.
Four in the marine business were elected to three-year terms as directors of the Michigan Boating Industries Association at its annual meeting Dec. 1. Chris Anderson of Anderson Boat Sales in Waterford and Amy Crouchman of Safe Harbor — Jefferson Beach Marina in St. Clair Shores were appointed State-Wide Directors. Tom Den Herder of Yacht Basin Marina in Holland was re-elected Southwest Regional Director and Torre Miller of Diesel Fuel Doctor in Lansing was elected as Associate Director. Officers re-appointed for 2022 are Den Herder as Chairman; Tom Ervin of Walstrom Marine in Harbor Springs as Vice Chair and Jim Coburn of Coburn Consulting Company in Macomb as Secretary/Treasurer. Other board directors include Pete Beauregard, Jr. of Colony Marine in Pontiac; Rob Davis of Club Royale Marina in Waterford Township, Amy Krueger Malow of Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, Chris Lisowicz of North Shore Marina in Spring Lake; and Warren Wolf of Wolf’s Marine in Benton Harbor. The non-profit MBIA represents more than 350 marine businesses in Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.