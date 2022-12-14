Inland Seas Education Association’s Board of Directors added two new members in November. Eric Seefeld helped transition the schooner Utopia from Sturgeon Bay and worked on the ship carpentry so the vessel was ready for ISEA programs. He has been involved with the organization since 2016. Constanza Hazelwood moved to Traverse City in 1994 after completing graduate studies at Michigan State University. She started at an ISEA volunteer.
James Bowser joined the Traverse City office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as a financial adviser. He joins TruNorth Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Bowser brings 17 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Exit Realty Corp. International recognized Traverse City employees during the company’s recent convention in Florida. Exit Realty Paramount Sales Representatives Tom Alflen and Kyle Jean were honored with the Bronze Award. The award recognizes them for closing 25-49 real estate transaction sides from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
Rebecca Teahen and Greg Luyt were elected to the board of directors at 20Fathoms, a Traverse City-based tech startup incubator. Teahen is an associate financial advisor at Baird, has a background in fund development and was an associate vice president for resource development at Northwestern Michigan College. Luyt is an attorney and shareholder at Bowerman, Ford, Clulo & Luyt. His area of practice includes business law and business transactions, real estate and estate planning. Re-elected to the 20Fathoms board were Lowell Gruman as chair, as well as Casey Cowell, Janie McNabb and Eric Roberts.
The Michigan Political Leadership Program, managed by the Institute of Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University, announced its cohort of fellows for 2023. The 24-member class includes Merek Roman of Traverse City. He works as an executive with a start-up petroleum company. He received his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Michigan State University, a Master of Science in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University and a certificate in commodities from the University of Colorado at Denver. He currently serves on the Networks Northwest Board and the Grand Traverse County Economic Development Corporation Board and is active in his local neighborhood association. He is an active member of his local Boy Scout troop and Toastmasters International.
Realtors Ericka Nita and Joe Van Antwerp joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Nita focuses on Grand Traverse and Leelanau County and surrounding regions while Van Antwerp tries to combine his experience and knowledge of the region with being “a certified home staging expert,” according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.