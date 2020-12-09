Traverse Connect named new officers and directors for its board at its final 2020 meeting on Nov. 20. The new terms begin on Jan. 1.
New directors include Michael Brown, Burdco owner/president; Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey; Northwestern Michigan College President Nick Nissley; Jessica Sullivan, vice president of strategic ventures & shareholder relations for Hagerty; Whitney Waara, vice president of Strategy for Traverse City Tourism; and Tonya Wildfong, director of communications and marketing for Team Elmer’s.
New Traverse Connect Board officers for 2021 are: chair Steve Perdue of Grand Traverse Industries; vice chair Russ Knopp of Comfort Keepers Northern Michigan; secretary Matt Wille of Munson Healthcare; and treasurer Sara Harding of PeakTactic; immediate past chair Christine MacInnes of Crystal Mountain. Other leadership appointments by Traverse Connect for 2021 include Dave Mengebier of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation as the Government Relations Chair, Chris Morse of Rehmann as the Finance Chair, and Rachel Johnson of Cherryland Electric Cooperative as Executive Board Member.
Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region welcomed four community leaders to its board of directors: Doug Luciani, vice president for strategy & community impact at Cunningham-Limp Development Company; Chris Milliron, chief lending officer at TBA Credit Union; Jacquie Thomas, clinical administrator at Addiction Treatment Service; and Steven Haskin, vice president and senior portfolio manager at Fifth Third Bank. Luciani, Milliron and Thomas will serve three-year terms on the board. Haskin is finishing the final year of the term of retiring trustee David Shooltz. The four join President Douglas DeYoung, Vice President Ryan McCoon, Treasurer Steven Crum, Secretary Frank Siepker and trustees Janis Adams, William Fagan and Ron Williamson on the Habitat — GTR board.
Patrick Colburn joined Century 21 Northland as a Realtor in its Traverse City office. A 2011 graduate of Traverse City Central, Colburn played golf professionally from 2016-2019. He was a volunteer for the Traverse City Junior Golf Association. Colburn can be reached at (231) 590-5358 or patrick.colburn@c21northland.com.
