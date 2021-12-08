Matt Stachnik is the newest member of the sales team at Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One. Stachnik joins a staff of nine at the company and will focus on residential remodeling and new-build projects, including flooring, custom showers, backsplashes and window blinds. Stachnik earned a degree in technical education while serving five years in the United States Navy. Following his military service, Stachnik has more than 20 years of experience in sales and sales management.
The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center named Ginger Kadlec as its CEO. Kadlec joined TBCAC as interim executive director in August 2020. The TBCAC Board of Directors elevated her title to CEO “reflecting an increased focus on the strategic alignment of regional and statewide child abuse intervention and prevention initiatives, as well as the expansion of direct services and child abuse prevention programming offered by the Center,” according to a release.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan welcomed Alan Pierce after he joined Dwelling Realty. Originally from Traverse City, Pierce relocated to Manistee in 2016. Pierce brings a background in architectural engineering, property management, rental homes and rehabilitation to the real estate industry.
Windemuller announced a change to its company leadership. Steve Alles will become the fourth president at Windemuller. Alles will succeed Dave Beemer, who will will step down as president at the beginning of 2022 but reman as chairman of the board. The grandson of Ed Windemuller, who co-founded the company in 1954, Alles has worked at the company in some capacity for more than 25 years and served as the chief financial officer since 2010, taking over that position when his father, Chuck Alles, retired. Alles started at Windemuller in June 1994, working in the company warehouse during the summer before his sophomore year of high school. Alles earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and psychology from Hope College in 2001 and worked in corporate banking for a year before returning to Windemuller in September 2002 to take on an accounting role. As Alles prepares to take the role of president Beemer has held since 2005, Rob Groothuis will take over as CFO. Groothuis has been with Windemuller since August and previously was the CFO at Zeeland Lumber & Supply.
The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission selected Kristen Staley as its new executive director. Staley previously was the South-Central Michigan Regional Manager for the MIDC. She is co-director of the Midwest Juvenile Defender Center and a member of the National Juvenile Defender Center’s national advisory board.
Staley’s work experience includes serving as a legal advocate in the Vermont Legal Aid’s Health Care Ombudsman Office and as an appellate clerk with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy’s Juvenile Post-Disposition Unit. Staley received her bachelor’s degree from American University and her juris doctor degree from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.
