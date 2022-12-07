Northwestern Michigan College students Sereta Fager and Kayla Wittkop were among eight Michigan students who participated in the National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C. Fager and Wittkop attended the national conference as part of the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program. About 600 students from the United States participated in the National Student Leadership Academy. Students has to apply, write an essay and submit letters of recommendation. NMC became the first college in Michigan and the third in the country to offer a JMG program, according to a release from NMC.
Dr. MaKenzie M. Tremp joined the staff of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Tremp is a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology. Originally from northern Michigan, Tremp graduated from medical school from American University of the Caribbean in Coral Gables, Florida. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Providence Hospital and Medical Centers in Southfield. Tremp practices at Munson Healthcare Cadillac OBGYN. She is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 231-876-6100.
Traverse Connect announced Plante Moran Principal Kacie SanMiguel will join its board of directors for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1. She was approved at the organization’s final 2022 meeting on Nov. 18. Traverse Connect also named its new slate of officers for 2023: Chair Sara Harding, Cherry Republic; Vice-Chair Matt Wille, Munson Healthcare; Secretary Janis Adams, Danbrook Adams Raymond; Treasurer Rachel Johnson, Cherryland Electric Cooperative; and Immediate Past Chair Russ Knopp, Comfort Keepers. Other leadership appointments by Traverse Connect for 2023 include Dave Mengebier of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation as the Government Relations Chair and SanMiguel as Finance Chair. The current board of directors can be found at https://traverseconnect.com/about/our-board/.
Munson Healthcare named Dr. Diana Curran as its OB/GYN Service Line Medical Director, which is a department within the Women’s and Children’s service line. Curran, who will work closely with Munson Healthcare Women’s and Children’s Service Line Executive Director Joan Rikli, is on the staff at Munson Healthcare Cadillac and Manistee hospitals and will continue to see patients at Cadillac OB/GYN. A graduate of the University of Michigan medical school who completed her residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Curran is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology with additional education in leadership development and scholastic training, including being a part of the inaugural class for PASQUALs (Patient Safety and Quality Leadership Scholars) and the Rudi Ansbacher Women in Academic Medicine and Leadership program. Trained in robotic surgery with special interests in polycystic ovarian syndrome and hormone replacement therapy, Curran will begin her new part-time administrative role in January.
The Michigan Boating Industries Association announced its 2023 board of directors and named officers at its annual meeting Nov. 30. Elected to serve on the board of directors representing more than 350 marine businesses in the state were Douglas Bergmann of Bergmann Marine in Charlevoix as the Northern Regional Director and Elizabeth Carney of Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City as an At-Large Director. Amy Krueger Malow of Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales in St. Clair Shores and Warren Wolf of Wolf’s Marine in Benton Harbor were re-elected to serve as statewide directors, also to three-year terms. Continuing on the board are Chris Anderson of Anderson’s Boat Sales in Waterford Township; Rob Davis of Club Royale in Waterford Township; Chris Lisowicz of North Shore Marina in Spring Lake; and Torre Miller of Diesel Fuel Doctor in Sunfield. Officers appointed for 2023 are Tom Den Herder of Yacht Basin Marina in Holland as chair; Amy Crouchman of Walstrom Marine in Harbor Springs as vice chair; and Pete Beauregard, Jr. of Colony Marine in St. Clair Shores as secretary/treasurer.
The City of Petoskey announced Public Safety Director Matt Breed will retire on Feb. 1. Breed has been with the City of Petoskey Public Safety Deprtment for more than 33 years, including the top post since July 2016. Breed is a certified police officer through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, a Firefighter and Fire Officer I and II, and an Emergency Medical Technician. Public Safety Lieutenant Adrian Karr has been appointed the Interim Public Safety Director and will work with Breed until his retirement and assume the day-to-day responsibilities during the recruitment period.
