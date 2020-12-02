Sergeant Matthew McCaul was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and began his new assignment as the assistant post commander of the Michigan State Police Post in Cadillac. McCaul joined the Michigan State Police in 1999 from the 118th Trooper Recruit School. McCaul graduated from Herzing University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and served in the United States Air Force. McCaul has been assigned to MSP posts in Grand Haven, Detroit, Metro North, Brighton and Marshall before coming to Cadillac in 2019. According to a release from the MSP, McCaul has been a CBRNE/WMD instructor, Youth Law Enforcement Academy instructor, Canine School instructor, recruiter, technical liaison officer and auto theft technician investigator.
Tony Temple was named a Featured Franchisee of the Year by H&R Block, in the size category of three to seven offices. He operates franchise offices in Bad Axe, Cedar Springs, Kingsley, Marlette, Sandusky, Standish and Vassar. He was chosen from nearly H&R Block 1,300 franchisees for his client-centric focus and entrepreneurial spirit. He serves as Kingsley school board president, board of appeals chairman and board president of the Rock of Kingsley. Temple’s offices this fall donated more than $3,000 in books to Kingsley Elementary for its reading programs, and made a $10,000 donation to the Rock of Kingsley, a community center for youth and seniors in the five-county region. He also was named a Featured Franchisee in 2017.
Six Realtors from EXIT Realty Paramount in Traverse City were honored by EXIT Realty Corp. International during a special awards presentation. The six received the Bronze Award during the presentation broadcast in the U.S. and Canada. The Bronze Award is for closing between 20 and 39 real estate transaction sides from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Receiving the award from Exit Realty Paramount were franchisee Holly Hack, sales representatives Tom Alflen, Marilyn Taylor, Kate Reichard, Kyle Jean and associate broker Nicole Philibosian Gentry.
Dr. Erica A. Austin joined Munson Healthcare Neurology department. The department is in the Munson Professional Building, 1221 Sixth St., Suite 211. To make an appointment with Austin, call Munson Healthcare at (231) 392-0430. Austin is a board-certified specialist in neurology, neurophysiology and epilepsy. Her special interests include epilepsy and seizures. Austin graduated from the Michigan State University medical school. She completed her residency in neurology and a fellowship in neurophysiology at MSU’s Sparrow Hospital. She serves as a professional adviser to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.
Audra Jackson joined the team of real estate sales professionals at EXIT Northern Shores Realty in Elk Rapids, 710 U.S. Highway 31. The Elk Rapids office can be contacted at (231) 264-9833 or www.northernexit.com.
