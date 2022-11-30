Edward R. Hagen, M.D., joins Munson Healthcare as a board-certified specialist in general surgery with sub-specialty training in colon and rectal surgery. Hagen practices at Munson Healthcare Traverse General Surgery and Trauma Care and practices inpatient surgery at Munson Medical Center. He graduated from medical school at Creighton University in Nebraska.
He completed a residency in general surgery at Swedish Hospital Medical Center in Seattle and a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Spectrum Health (Ferguson Clinic), a Michigan State University program in Grand Rapids.
