Dr. Elayna H. Dush-Bryant, a physician specializing in pediatrics, joined the staff of Munson Medical Center. Dush-Bryant practices at Kids Creek Children’s Clinic, 5024 N. Royal Drive. Dush-Bryant graduated from the University of Louisville medical school and completed her residency in pediatrics at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital/Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Grand Rapids. Dush-Bryant is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-0555.
Honor Bank promoted Daniel Kinga to branch manager of its Garfield Avenue branch in Traverse City. Kinga joined Honor Bank in August as an assistant manager. Kinga has more the six years of experience in financial services. The Tennessee native has lived in northern Michigan since 2008. Kinga volunteers with several local organizations, including the Father Fred Foundation.
Dr. Patrick H. Dillon joined Munson Medical Center. Dillon is a board-certified specialist in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. He practices with Traverse Heart & Vascular as part of Munson Healthcare’s team of 23 cardiologists. Dillon is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-5800 or 800-637-4033. Dillon graduated from medical school at the University of Chicago. He completed an internal medicine residency at University of Chicago Hospitals, and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Michigan.
CMS Energy, the parent company for Consumers Energy, named LeeRoy Wells Jr. senior vice president of operations and Tonya Berry vice president of gas operations. Both moves are effective Dec. 1. Wells, who currently serves as the vice president of gas operations, was promoted after Garrick Rochow was named president and CEO last week. Berry currently is vice president of operations performance and leads the implementation of Lean methods. Wells has been with CMS Energy for 14 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Michigan Tech University, a master’s degree in organizational leadership and management from Lourdes College and business certifications from George Washington University and the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business. Berry has more than 20 years of experience with Lean manufacturing. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business administration from Wayne State University.
