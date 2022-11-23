Business Memoranda: 11/23/2022

Wes Sovis was promoted to development director of Norte Youth Cycling. He joined the organization in 2021 and previously worked as the donor relations specialist.
The Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts Board of Directors appointed Tamara Hoffbauer as the executive director. She replaces Mercedes Michalowski, who resigned in October after 10 years with the center. Hoffbauer graduated from the fine arts program at DePaul University and worked in various roles with nonprofit foundations in Indiana. She is the founder of Decorative Design Works, a line of accessories sold in boutiques and museums around the country.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities recently added these staff members to its Food and Farming team: Edward Veenstra, farm to institution specialist; Lauren Driscoll, FoodCorps school nutrition service member; Meghan Monaghan, FoodCorps service member at the Groundwork office in Petoskey and Courtney Wilber, FoodCorps service member in Petoskey. Driscoll is returning for a second year on the FoodCorps team and will work with schools in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District. Monaghan will work with East Jordan and Pellston public schools, and Wilber serves Alanson and Pellston public schools.
Erica Embury and Brian Johanson recently became mentoring specialists for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Embury has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Central Michigan University. She has work experience in social and human services fields. Johanson obtained a bachelor’s degree from George Mason School of Business. He owned his own business for much of his career.
Otwell Mawby, P.C. Consulting Engineers hired Rick Welsh to its environmental due diligence team. Welsh has worked with developers, lenders, planners, engineers, municipalities, attorneys and industrial clients for more than 30 years. He has a master’s degree in environmental chemistry and toxicology.
EXIT Realty Paramount employees Thomas Alflen, Realtor; Fredrick Weber, Realtor and Thomas Taylor, associate broker, marked 15 years with the Traverse City company.
Horizon Financial announced Kelly Town recently passed her Series 65, Uniform Investment Adviser Law Examination administered through FINRA. Town is the director of client services and operations.
Greenleaf Trust Chief Financial Officer Steve McKiddy was awarded the first Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award at a donor appreciation luncheon on Nov. 10. McKiddy has served as the chair of the Dean’s Circle of Leadership Giving the past two years and as fundraising chair for the White Coat Ceremony Sponsorship this fall. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Greenleaf Trust has offices in Traverse City and Bay Harbor.
DTE Energy promoted Andy Coulouris from director of federal affairs to vice president of corporate and government affairs. Coulouris succeeds Renze Hoeksema who will retire at the end of 2022 after 40 years with DTE. Coulouris joined DTE in 2016 and has been responsible for company policy and advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. Coulouris received both his law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Michigan.
The government of Canada appointed Robert Hecky, of Kitchener, Ontario, and Earl Provost, of Toronto, Ontario, to serve as members of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. The new commissioners are part of the Commission’s Canadian Section.