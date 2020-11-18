Kelly Ignace is the new president of the board for TCNewTech. Ignace, who was on the board of directors at TCNewTech, began serving a two-year term as president on Nov. 1. Ignace succeeds SampleServe president and CEO Russell Schindler, who founded TCNewTech in 2015. Schindler will continue to serve on the fiber optic subcommittee. The CEO of WorkshopSix7, Ignace has spent the last six years as an independent contractor for marketing and business development projects. Ignace also spent 10 years in high-end residential landscape design and 13 years in the waste industry. Also finishing terms on the TCNewTech board this month are Ashley Sloat, Benson Munger, Jenny Craig, Josh Kent, Justin Blanchard, Russ Ryba and Schindler. Continuing to serve board terms are Ben Marshall, Camille Hoisington, Dan Mastromonaco, Jamie Kemler, Keith E. Kelly, Tim Heger and Development Director Sarah Hunt.
Roger LaGrone was named the Vice President of Call Center Operations at MSU Federal Credit Union. MSUFCU’s in-house call center receives more than 750,000 calls a year, answered by specialists and video tellers. LaGrone has an MBA in general management from the University of the Pacific and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boston University.
Michigan Department of Transportation Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth received an American Segmental Bridge Institute 2020 Leadership Award for outstanding career contributions. Chynoweth is director of MDOT’s Bureau of Bridges and Structures and is the Michigan bridge lead for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. He is a 17-year veteran of the department.
CMS Energy, the parent company of Consumers Energy, named Amanda Wagenschutz as its vice president of People and Culture Operations. Wahenschutz was previously the executive director of Employee Experience Delivery at CMS Energy. According to a release, Wagenschutz will “operationalize the company’s Talent Strategy across the organization.” Wagenschutz joined Consumers Energy in 2012. She has a bachelor’s degree from Oakland University in human resources with a specialization in training and development, and a master’s degree in management from Walsh College. Wagenschutz earned certification as a Senior Professional in Human Resources in 2008 and Society for Human Resources Management — Senior Certified Professional in 2015.
