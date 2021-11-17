Aspire North Realtors named Jackie Duncan as its Affiliate of the Month for November. Duncan is a mortgage originator for West Shore Bank in Traverse City.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association presented the brother-sister duo of Mark Ware and Liz Ware of Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island with the 2021 Hospitality Star of the Year Award. Mark Ware is the CEO of Mission Point and Liz Ware is the vice president of sales and marketing. The Hospitality Star of the Year Award is presented for maintaining “the highest standards of hospitality and who have continually sought to surpass expectations by mentoring rising peer stars and developing new practices, which positively impact the guest experience,” according to a release. Mark Ware is president of the Mackinac Arts Council and is on the board of the Small Business Association of Michigan. He previously was Director of Business Operations for Patient Care Services at Stanford Health Care. Liz Ware is on the boards of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau and the Michigan Historic Preservation Network. She previously was the Chief Rainmaker at the American Society of Association Executives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.