Ashlee Trainer, a Traverse City native, joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Angel Hindman also was added to the team. She worked more than 30 years in customer service and 25 years in custom kitchen design.
The Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Board recently announced James M. Hunter as the executive director. He replaces Tom Kern, who retired in June. Hunter has a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Northern Arizona University and a bachelor’s in legal studies from Grand Canyon University. He moved back to Michigan in 2020 after working as a police officer in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Arizona. Hunter previously worked as parks director for Antrim County and currently serves in the Michigan National Guard as an engineering officer.
Crystal Mountain recognizes several longtime employees: Food and Beverage Supervisor Richard Merskin, Front Desk worker Alaina Vertalka, Utilities Department employee Jacob Gilbert, Facilities Department employee Arlene McAnulty and Accounting Department employee Jayme Simmonds for 15 years of service; Facilities worker David Osgood, Lodge Chef Jeremy Ursum and The Thistle server Kelli Kober for 20 years; and Resort Retail Buyer Marla Wilson, Ski Equipment Repair worker Joshua Luibrand and Vice President of Sales Arah Johnson for 25 years. Additionally, Kathleen Maginity served 30 years as grounds manager and Cynthia Smith, vice president of property operations, has worked 35 years at the resort.
Mickey Graham is the new director of sports and events for Traverse City Tourism. Graham spent the last four years as general manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Before that, he worked for 19 years with the West Michigan Whitecaps. He also has experience with staging festivals, concerts, high school and college football games and promotions.
For Love Of Water (FLOW) recently elected these new board officers for fiscal year 2023: Chair Renee Huckle Mittelstaedt, former president/CEO of Huckle Media LLC; Vice Chair Benjamin Muth, Ann Arbor-based attorney; Treasurer Sarah Naperala, organizational consultant with Naperala Consulting and Secretary Lisa Wyatt Knowlton, executive adviser and learning leader with Wyatt Advisors. Joel Evenhouse, a Traverse City-based client success manager at Betterment, newly joined the board. FLOW is a Great Lakes law and policy center based in Traverse City.
A total of 59 Michigan State Police troopers graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School in Lansing on Nov. 10. Graduating and assigned to the Seventh District were Logun Carlson of Petoskey; Justin Shields of Dyer, Indiana; Matthew Morgan of Villa Grove, Illinois; and Brett Immel of Osseo. Carlson and Immel were assigned to the Alpena post, Shields to Cadillac and Morgan to Gaylord.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa employee Scott Firman and Sleep Inn & Suites employee Frank Silsbee received Stars of the Industry awards from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. Firman obtained the North Star: Employee of the Year Award for his work as director of rooms administration at the resort. Silsbee was given the Guest Relations Hotel Star of the Year Award for his work in guest services.
Sarah Mills was chosen as the next executive director of the Old Art Building in Leland. She will start her new role Dec. 1. Mills has worked at the building since 2020 and started volunteering there in 2015. She is currently the program director. Mills graduated from Kenyon College in Ohio.
She worked at North Shore County Day School for 14 years before moving to Leelanau County.
SEEDS EcoCorps Director Jennifer Flynn earned the Friend of the Trail Award from North Country Trail Association during its 2022 Volunteer Awards in October. Flynn has worked with multiple NCTA chapters to support trail enhancement projects around the state. EcoCorps is a program of Traverse City nonprofit SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.