Sean Kickbush joined Century 21 Northland as a real estate agent. A longtime Leelanau County resident, Kickbush has owned a business in Traverse City for 10 years.
Kickbush recently acquired his real estate license, but he and his wife, Melissa, have invested in several real estate projects in the area. Kickbush can be reached at (231) 620-4703 or sean@c21northland.com
Michigan native Haley Parks joined Century 21 Northland as a new agent.
Parks works out of the Elk Rapids office of Century 21 Northland and can be reached at (517) 648-6168 or haley.parks@c21northland.com.
Parks was raised in the Lansing area and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality.
She worked in the hotel industry for a few years before earning her real estate license.
