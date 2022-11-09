Traverse City Tourism hired Anastasia O’Connor as the new operations manager. O’Connor has a background mostly in international hotel management. She has worked in hospitality in Indonesia, the French Indies, Monaco and New York City.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger received a First Tier ranking in northern Michigan for Mediation by U.S. News in its Best Lawyers Best Law Firms in 2023 and a Second Tier ranking in northern Michigan in the Arbitration category. Hornberger is the former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Section of the State Bar of Michigan, former member of the State Bar’s Representative Assembly and editor emeritus of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal. He is also the former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission. Hornberger has been honored by the State Bar’s ADR Section with the George Bashara and Hero of ADR awards. He has been included in previous “Best Lawyers of America” lists.
The Traverse City Optimist Club recently announced new officers for 2022-23: President Gail Chambers, Vice President Don Schmuckal, Secretary Christie Dompierre, Treasurer Chet Simonelli and Past President Randy Sprague. Recognition was given to Mike Brown, for corporate duck race sales; Keith Bonomo, for yellow duck race sales; Simonelli, for length of service and treasurer services for the club; and Sprague, for serving as club president.
Peter Badour is the general manager of the Island House Hotel on Mackinac Island. Prior to this, Badour spent a decade as the resident manager at the Grand Hotel.
Additionally, he and his wife Caroline shared responsibilities as cottage innkeepers at the Pine Cottage Bed and Breakfast on Mackinac Island. Island House Hotel reopens for the season May 5.
