Crystal Mountain named John Melcher chief executive officer effective Dec. 1. Melcher replaces Jim MacInnes, who, after 36 years in resort operations, will be stepping back his day-to-day involvement with the resort to focus more on long-term strategy including leadership development, capital allocation, real estate and other project development. MacInnes will continue to serve as chairman of the board and advise Crystal Mountain leadership on critical priorities. Melcher has been chief operating officer at Crystal Mountain since 2017. Prior to that, he enjoyed a 25-year career at Fifth Third Bank and most recently served as vice president of Commercial Banking, where he worked with Crystal Mountain for about fifteen years. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the BEST Benzie County Leadership Team, is a reserve lieutenant with the Traverse City Police Department and a patroller with Crystal Mountain’s Ski Patrol. Melcher has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Denison University in Grandville, Ohio, and an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He and his wife Beth have two children.
Bowerman, Ford, Clulo & Luyt, P.C. announced Julius S. Moss has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Moss’ area of practice includes estate planning and administration, real estate and zoning, business formations and transactions, and general civil litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Moss was a litigation associate with Schmeltzer Law, PLLC in Traverse City. Moss earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 2015 and his Juris Doctor degree from Vermont Law School in 2020.
Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center appointed four new members to its board of directors: Christal Frost Anderson, Wilson (Bill) Brott, Dr. Peter Springsteen and Commander Christopher Wright. The four began 3-year terms Oct. 1. Anderson is Director of Community Outreach for Midwestern Broadcasting, host of Frost and McCarty on NewsTalk 580, and co-owner of Pancake Boy Productions. Anderson is also the former president and co-founder of the New Year’s Eve Cherry-T Ball Drop, served on the Board of Directors for Parallel 45 Theater and was on National Cherry Festival’s Board of Governors from 2015-2018. Brott is the Tribal Prosecutor for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and a judge for the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Appellate Court. An occupational physician at The Walk-In Clinic, Urgent Care of Traverse City since 2002, Springsteen was the Medical Director, Information Systems and Chief Medical Information Officer at Munson Health Care from 2001-2017. Wright is the new Commanding Officer at the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City, relocating from San Diego, where he was the Response Department Head/Operations Officer for three years.
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital added Dr. Victoria Francis-Aalaei to its staff. Francis-Aalaei is a board-certified specialist in family medicine with special interests in pediatric mental health, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and women’s health. Francis-Aalaei practices at Prudenville Community Health Center, Grayling Community Health Center and Munson Healthcare Grayling Pediatrics. The doctor is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling (989) 366-2900. Francis-Aalaei graduated medical school from Oakland University and completed a residency in family medicine at Beaumont Health, both located in Rochester.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 14 members to the National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education, and Economics Advisory Board. Among those receiving committee/subcommittee appointments for 1-3 year terms was Dr. Nikki Rothwell of the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center. Rothwell was reappointed to the Specialty Crop Committee.
Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance named Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) Legislator of the Year. Schmidt was nominated for his support for northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula trails and how trails enhance communities and local businesses.
DTE Energy made four executive leadership promotions last week. Renee Tomina was promoted to senior vice president of Major Enterprise Projects, Cedric Flowers vice president of DTE Gas, Marco Bruzzano senior vice president of Corporate Strategy and Regulatory Affairs, and Jaspreet Singh vice president of Corporate Services. Tomina joined DTE in 2010 and will now lead project management of the largest projects in DTE’s $3 billion annual capital investment portfolio. Flowers, who joined DTE in 2019, moves from being the director of Gas Platform Major Enterprise Projects to replace Tomina. Bruzzano has been with DTE since 2008.
