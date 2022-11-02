Munson Healthcare announces the promotion of Laura Glenn to chief operating officer and the appointment of Shelley Spencer as chief human resources officer. Glenn joined Munson Healthcare in 2017 and most recently worked as president of ambulatory services and value-based care for the health system. Spencer comes from the Christ Hospital Health Network in Ohio, where she was vice president/chief people and marketing officer. She is replacing human resources leader Sue Peters, who stepped down from her role in September. Spencer took on the position Oct. 3.
Michelle Handke joins The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay as the director of philanthropy. Handke has experience working with nonprofits and fundraising.
Munson Healthcare added Jared L. Davis, D.O., to its medical staff as a urology specialist. He practices at Munson Healthcare Harbor Springs Urology, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Urology and Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital Medical Group Urology in Gaylord. Davis graduated from medical school at Michigan State University and completed a residency in urological surgery at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens.
Emily N. McKerchie, D.O., recently became a specialist in general surgery at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Surgeons. She graduated from medical school at Michigan State University and completed a residency in general surgery at Metro Health- University of Michigan Health System.
Crystal Mountain named Karyn Thorr as the chief operating officer at the end of October. Thorr has worked at the resort for 29 years. She joined Crystal Mountain Realty in 2005 and served as the managing broker since 2014. Before that, she led the marketing, conference services and skier services operating departments. As COO, Thorr will oversee on-mountain activities while continuing to work as the principle broker for Crystal Mountain Realty. She obtained Professional Ski Instructors of America Level III Certification, and in 2000, she received the Sammy Award (Future Leadership Award) from Ski Area Management. She’s also the recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the CMU Recreation Parks and Leisure Services Administration and is a board member of Cherryland Electric’s Cherryland Cares.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan welcomes Brian Johanson as a mentoring specialist. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from George Mason School of Business. He is a Michigan native.
TBA Credit Union Human Resource Director Abby Smith was nominated as one of Michigan’s Top HR Professionals by the Michigan Council of the Society for Human Resource Management.
Sweet Pea Owners Michele and Jeff Joubran won the Lyle DeYoung Award at the Downtown Traverse City Association’s annual dinner at the end of October. The Joubrans opened the children’s clothing and accessories store on Front Street in May 2009. Michele previously worked at Captain’s Quarters and Jeff grew up at his parents’ stores The Nutcracker and Country Christmas.
Crooked Tree Arts Center elected six new board members: Kathleen A. Davis, formerly with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers living in Bay Harbor; John Fergus-Jean, a retired photography professor residing in Harbor Springs; Steve Fritz, a painter and woodworker in Traverse City; DeJuan Jordan, a video production artist from Petoskey; Don Molosky, a business lawyer in Harbor Springs; and Anne Montagne, a Petoskey resident involved with local nonprofits.
Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, recently recognized Mary and Jerry Brown for their long-time public service in Otsego Township. Mary is the township clerk. She previously worked as a township trustee and served nine years on the Otsego Lake Township Fire Department. Jerry has been township treasurer since 2013. He worked with the fire department and as a constable in the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenleaf Trust announces the addition of James Liggins to the board of directors. Board members voted to appoint Liggins to the board of directors of Greenleaf Financial Holding Company, Greenleaf Trust of Michigan and Greenleaf Trust of Delaware. Liggins is a senior attorney in the Kalamazoo office at Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. He is a member of the Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and national bars. Greenleaf Trust has an office in Traverse City and other Michigan cities.
