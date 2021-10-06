Alecsi Knapp joined Sonny’s Body Shop as a detailer. In addition to vehicle detailing and inspection, Knapp will be responsible for final preparation for client delivery.
Traverse City Public Schools Transportation Lead Bus Mechanic Dean Councilor won the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation School Bus Technician of the Year Award. Councilor has been a bus mechanic with TCAPS since 2007 and has more than 27 years of experience as a school bus technician. Councilor, who has participated in several MAPT Mechanic Troubleshooting Competitions and posted several first and second place finishes, has 17 mechanic certifications with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. In addition to maintaining the TCAPS fleet of buses, technicians also assist other government agencies as well as local public, private and parochial school districts. He is currently president of the Kingsley Sportsman Club. In addition to maintaining the TCAPS fleet of buses, technicians also assist other government agencies as well as local public, private and parochial school districts.
The National Cherry Festival Foundation announced its 2021-2022 board of directors and officers. Officers include president Jeff Needham; immediate past president Meredith Hawes; president-elect Stacey Isles; treasurer Mike Meindertsma; and secretary Kelli Mengebier. Board members re-elected to three-year terms are Meindertsma, Ian Hollands and Isles. Nikki Schweitzer was newly elected to a three-year term. Current and continuing board members include Kim White, Max Anderson, Harry Burkholder and cherry industry liaison Jessica Alpers.
Annie Olds joined Venture North Funding and Development in the new senior position of business development manager. Olds will “work with business and community interests to make commercial loans with terms and conditions tailored to the unique circumstances of businesses with a focus on economically distressed geographic areas,” according to a release. Most recently the regional director of the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center, Olds will begin her new position Oct. 18. Olds has a master’s degree in strategic management and bachelor’s in management, both from Davenport University. A longtime resident of Kalkaska County, Olds is the former president of the Kalkaska Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jody Trietch is the new executive director of Northern Michigan Angels. Currently the chief financial officer for Boomerang Catapult, Trietch will continue with the Traverse City-based venture capital firm on a part-time basis. Trietch’s responsibilities at Boomerang include working on strategic and tactical matters, fostering and cultivating stakeholder relationships and the development of new investment opportunities. Trietch also has professional work experience as Grand Traverse County Finance Director, City of Flint Chief Financial Officer and City of Benton Harbor Finance Director/Treasurer. Trietch has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and a certificate of accountancy from Arizona State University. She is owner of Taste the Local Difference, board president of Impact 100 Traverse City and a board member at Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan. Trietch succeeds Deanna Cannon, who stepped down as executive director at Northern Michigan Angels. The NMA board elected Cannon as board chairperson to ease the transition. Cannon led the formation of NMA and served as executive director and active member since its January 2012 inception.
Retired Command Sergeant Major Chad Brown joined Peace Ranch as program director. In his new role, Brown will oversee existing programs and develop new service areas, including Resiliency Training for area military and emergency service workers. Brown recently retired from active duty in the United States Army, which included 46 months of deployments as an infantryman in Iraq. Brown can be contacted by email at chadbrown@peaceranchtc.org.
Kayla Uzelac joined the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau as a marketing assistant. The 2006 Gaylord High School graduate will assist with promotional strategies including social media, website administration, community relations and area publications. Uzelac previously worked at the Otsego Resort as public relations manager.
Beginning this week, Henry Wolf will be the director of government relations for Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance. Wolf comes to his new role from the Michigan State Legislature, where he served state senators and representatives since 2012. Wolf is a graduate of Central Michigan University.
Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s board of directors appointed Valarie Handy to fill the vacant seat on the board. A graduate from the Cooperative’s inaugural Emerging Leaders program, Handy will represent Benzie, Manistee and Wexford counties through June 2022. A Certified Economic Developer, Handy works as a social scientist for the USDA Rural Development Innovation Center on its data analytics team. Handy is board chair for Commongrounds Cooperative, a committee chair for Traverse Connect Young Professionals and volunteers with Election Precinct #1 for the City of Traverse City.
Rose Pest Solutions named Shane Nickerson as district manager of its new Traverse City office. In addition to overseeing operations in the region, Nickerson will be involved in client satisfaction and quality control as well as the recruitment, hiring and training of new employees. Nickerson is the first Traverse City district manager for Rose Pest Solutions, which acquired Collier’s Pest Control in June. Nickerson joined Rose Pest Solutions in 2020 as an account manager and has more than five years of pest management experience. Nickerson is working toward a business degree from Eastern Gateway Community College.
Retired health care executive Linda Root was named to the PACE North board of directors. PACE North is a nonprofit health care service for adults ages 55 and older. Root has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, including 18 as executive director over 18 physician specialty practices in Kalamazoo. Root has filled numerous roles in nursing, including leadership, education, quality and development. Root developed the first palliative care service in Kalamazoo, used as a model for Ascension Health in Michigan. Root’s most recent role was Chief Mission Integration Officer for Ascension Michigan, which entails more than 5,000 providers and 27,000 associates for 16 hospitals as well as several ambulatory and outpatient clinics.
Nowak Cabinets added designer Philip Steward to its team. Steward graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in interior design.
