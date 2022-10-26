The Gaylord post of the Michigan State Police announced the promotion of Sgt. Harold Terry to lieutenant. The promotion was effective Oct. 16. Terry joined the Michigan State Police in 1998 as a member of the 116th Trooper Recruit School and prior to joining the MSP was a cadet for the West Branch post. Since his enlistment, Terry has been assigned to the Flint Post as a trooper and a canine trooper at Houghton Lake and the former Stevenson Post in Menominee County. He was promoted to sergeant at the Houghton Lake Post in 2016 and transferred to the Gaylord Post in 2021. Terry has been an MSP First Aid and Small Squad Tactics and Canine School instructor. Terry has an associate’s degree from Kirtland Community College.
Jim Belesh joined the staff at Sonny’s Body Shop as an auto body technician. Belesh has years of experience working as a technician in the automotive industry and at local dealerships.
Detective Sergeant Brenda Casperson recently transferred to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post from the MSP Paw Paw Post. She will be based at the MSP Cheboygan Detachment and work as part of the MSP Seventh District Special Investigation Section assigned to the Gaylord Post. Casperson earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from Baker College in Flint. She worked for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and joined MSP in 2004 as a member of the 120th Trooper Recruit School. She was first a trooper at the Niles Post and in 2017 was promoted to sergeant.
Boyne District Library Director Monica Peck received the Michigan Library Association’s Public Librarian of the Year Award during the MLA annual conference in Port Huron. Peck assisted with establishing a Bookmobile, 24/7 pickup lockers and a tools collection that includes WIFI hotspots.
Missy Check joins Shady Lane Cellars as the hospitality and event sales manager. A Suttons Bay resident, Check oversees the winery’s tasting room, which includes managing event sales. She previously worked as president of Red Agency in Las Vegas, director of events and marketing for Ronald McDonald House of Greater Las Vegas and director of events at the Glade Cultural Center in Texas. In 2020, she returned to Leelanau County to work as event coordinator and then venue logistics manager at Aurora Cellars.
