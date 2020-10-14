Max Wealth Management at Lake Michigan Credit Union hired Amy Datema as LPL Financial Advisor for the lakeshore area. The lakeshore territory includes Traverse City, Allendale, Grand Haven, Muskegon, Norton Shores, Hudsonville and Jenison. According to a release, Datema has 18 years of specialization in legacy intentions as well as retirement, long-term care and college educational planning. She has her Series 7, 66, Michigan Life, Health and Variable Annuity Licenses. Datema earned her undergraduate degree in finance from Stetson University and an MBA from the University of Central Florida. She has her Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor certification from the College of Financial Planning.
Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One has hired Jenya Zdybel as a sales associate. Zdybel has a work history including sales and project management at a web design company, more than five years in retail at a technology company and industrial business to business sales. Zdybel has a degree in art from Moscow State Social University.
McLaren Northern Michigan announced board-certified cardiologist Dr. David Ternes has joined Michigan Heart & Vascular Specialists. The Michigan native has more than 15 years of cardiovascular experience with a “special interest in heart failure and long-term risk reduction and overall wellness,” according to a release.
Ternes received his medical degree from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic medicine. Ternes completed his internal medicine and cardiology residency at McLaren Macomb and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Kettering Medical Center. To make an appointment with Ternes, call (231) 487-2490 or visit www.mclaren.org/northernheart.
Abe Caldwell joined Century 21 Northland as a real estate agent. Caldwell grew up in Cadillac and has lived in Traverse City since 2012. Caldwell and his fiancé recently purchased their first home.
Caldwell can be reached by email at abe@c21northland.com.
