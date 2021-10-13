The Greenwich Hospitality Group named Israel Benyair Vice President of Operations for Delamar Hotels. Benyair will oversee and work with general managers and regional directors at the Delamar properties in Traverse City as well as West Hartford, Southport and Greenwich Harbor, Connecticut. Benyair will also serve as general manager and manage the day-to-day operations of Delamar West Hartford. Benyair has more than 27 years in the hospitality industry in the United States and Europe. Most recently he was the general manager of The Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resort Collection, in Washington, Connecticut. Benyair has a bachelor’s degree from Institut Vatel Hotel School in Lyon, France.
Sue Cronover is the new executive director of Arts for All of Northern Michigan. Cronover has 25 years of experience working in senior management at nonprofits, including Interlochen Center for the Arts, Traverse Health Clinic, Goodwill of Northern Michigan and Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region. Cronover became a volunteer at Arts for All of Northern Michigan in 2016 and she was appointed to the board of directors in 2019, serving on the fund development committee. Born and raised in Flint, Cronover spent summers with her family in Interlochen, where she moved permanently in 1991.
Dr. Ryan S. Burke joined the Center for Plastic Surgery and Copper Aesthetics in Copper Ridge. Burke specializes in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. Burke attended medical school at the Michigan State College of Human Medicine and completed his clinical rotations in northern Michigan. Burke graduated from the Emory University Integrated Plastic Surgery program and is board eligible for the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Burke is accepting new patients. The center can be reached at (231) 929-7700 or www.thecenterforyou.com.
Floor Covering Brokers Carpet added Kaila Watkins to its office team as a receptionist. Watkins will welcome and guide visitors to the office and assist the sales team with administrative needs. Watkins comes to Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One with a background in home healthcare and a strong interest in interior design.
Munson Medical Center added Dr. Britton J. Carter as a board-certified specialist in diagnostic radiology. Carter practices with Grand Traverse Radiologists, P.C., located at Munson Medical Center. Carter also reads for other hospitals within the Munson Healthcare system. Carter graduated from medical school at Wayne State University. He completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield and a fellowship in neuroradiology at St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center in Phoenix.
Born and raised in Colorado, Elisabeth Schmidt recently moved to Traverse City and has joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Schmidt has 25 years of experience in the commercial furniture industry, with a focus in interior design, project management and sales. Schmidt graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor’s degree in housing and interior environment, with a minor in construction management.
