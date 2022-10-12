Fitzmaurice-Garvin Insurance recently announced two new staff members: Cole Julien took on a full-time risk manager position. He obtained a bachelor of science degree in risk management from Butler University and, after graduation, interned at State Farm Insurance and Fitzmaurice-Garvin Insurance. Bridgett Lambdin is the office support coordinator. She received a bachelor of science degree in advertising/graphic design and marketing from Ball State University. She owned 45th Parallel’s Candy World for 25 years before joining Fitzmaurice-Garvin.
Courtnei Moyses is the new early literacy librarian in Traverse Area District Library’s Youth Services department. She is providing stories at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in October.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan added Chelsea Bryant to its team of Realtors. She moved to northern Michigan nine years ago. Traverse City native Lorri Schreiber also joined the team. She leads the commercial division. She previously worked downstate for CB Richard Ellis, a commercial real estate services and investment firm. Kristin Hunt joined KW Northern Michigan with her team, Hunt National Realty.
Jacques-Brett Burgess, M.D., was appointed as the service line medical director of pediatrics for Munson Healthcare. Burgess will serve as senior physician leader and member of Munson Healthcare’s leadership team and will continue his part-time position as a Munson Medical Center hospitalist, caring for pediatric and adult patients through Sound Physicians. Burgess has provided patient care at Munson Healthcare facilities since 2001. He is the president-elect for the Munson Medical Center medical staff. Burgess is board certified in pediatrics and internal medicine. He graduated from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and received a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan.
Priority Health President Praveen Thadani received the 2022 Bernard J. Tyson Health Equity Award from the Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP). As part of this award, ACHP plans to donate $1,000 to Urban Core Collective in Grand Rapids on behalf of Priority Health.
