Lindsey (Jonkhoff) Rogers, from Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, was appointed to the state Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She will represent funeral professionals through June 30, 2026.
Grand Traverse Opthalmology Clinic recently announced Dr. Jennifer Lintz took on a fellowship with the Scleral Lens Education Society. Lintz graduated from the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University. She has more than 20 years of experience in comprehensive eye exams, contact lenses, specialty contact lenses and medical optometry. She is a member of the Michigan Optometric Association (formerly as president) and the American Optometric Association.
Novello Specialty Clinic announces Michael J. Harris, M.D., as its newest urologist. He taught at Henry Ford Hospital and John Dingell V.A. Medical Center in Detroit. Before that, he practiced in Traverse City for 17 years. Harris begins seeing patients in mid-October at the clinic’s new location, 4100 Park Forest Drive, Suite 200 at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. He will treat prostate cancer, bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, erectile dysfunction, kidney stones, voiding issues and other urological conditions.
The Michigan Works! Association in Lansing announced the appointment of Networks Northwest CEO Terry Vandercook to its board of directors. Vandercook officially began his new position at Networks Northwest on Sept. 26. Prior to becoming the Networks Northwest CEO, Vandercook was the operations manager for Legacy Labor in Cadillac, assisting agricultural employers to meet workforce needs through the U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A visa program. The 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force also previously served as chief program officer at Networks Northwest and business development manager for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The Michigan Works! Association’s Board of Directors is a mix of public and private sector representatives, according to a release.
Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth (DGN), a Traverse City-based public accounting firm, recently hired Gabrielle Mason. Mason joins DGN’s Petoskey office as a tax supervisor. She graduated from Lake Superior State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration.
