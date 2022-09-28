Traverse City resident Michelle Gallagher is the new executive director for the Northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross Michigan Region. Gallagher will act as community liaison for nearly 30 counties in the Lower and Upper Peninsula. Gallagher joins the Red Cross after working as philanthropy manager at Hospice of Michigan and community impact director for the United Way of Northwest Michigan. She has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and advertising/promotions from Davenport University, and she graduated from the Leadership Cadillac Program.
Michigan-based agent Jessica Searles moved her real estate license to Lake Homes Realty, where she will focus on homes and land around Lake Charlevoix, Walloon Lake, Burt Lake, Pickerel Lake (Alanson), Crooked Lake (Alanson) and Lake Michigan (Petoskey, Paradise, Douglas and Susan).
Disability Network Northern Michigan recently announced Executive Director Jim Moore plans to retire. Andrea Hentschel is the new executive director. She previously served as executive director of the AuSable Artisan Village in Grayling.
Michael Stacks was selected as the new general manager and chief operating officer at Bay Harbor Yacht Club in Petoskey. Stacks joins BHYC from Indian Hills Country Club in Kansas, where he served as general manager for the last 20 years. He takes over for Kathleen Muneio, who is retiring after 26 years in the role. She plans to stay with the club until the end of 2022. Stacks joins the club in December.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Detroit native Sharisse Thompson will serve as her new press secretary in the Department of Attorney General, Office of Public Information and Education. Thompson previously worked in television news as an anchor and reporter in Toledo, Ohio and as a reporter in Flint. She also reported at stations in Savannah, Georgia and Bluefield, West Virginia.
Michigan Broadband Services recently restructured to focus on personnel with experience in telecommunications and high-speed internet technologies. Team member Bart Hall was recently promoted to senior director of Network Planning. Former Installation and Services Manager Brad Teague transitioned to director of Network Services. Dale Zuelch moved from director of sales to vice president. Additionally, President and General Manager Phil Truran is celebrating his one-year anniversary with the company.
