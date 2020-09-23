The Festival Foundation announced its 2020-2021 board of directors and officers. The list of officers are Meredith Hawes, president; Rebekah Lynch, past president; Jeff Needham, president elect; Mike Meindertsma, treasurer; and Stacey Isles, secretary. New Festival Foundation board members are Max Anderson, Harry Burkholder and Ian Hollands. Continuing board members are Kelli Kaberle, Kim White and Cherry Industry Liaison Jessica Alpers. According to a release, the Festival Foundation does business as the National Cherry Festival and is responsible for “governance, oversight and the setting of policy.” The Festival Foundation manages the National Cherry Festival, Iceman Cometh Challenge, Cherry-T Ball Drop and the Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Race.
McClaren Northern Michigan announced that board-certified interventional cardiologist Dr. Stephen J. Mattichak joined Michigan Heart & Vascular Specialists. Mattichak earned his medical degree at the Wayne State School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine internship and residency at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He completed two fellowships, including one in adult clinical cardiology, at William Beaumont Hospital in suburban Detroit. Mattichak, who has 15 years of cardiovascular experience, has a special interest in interventional and preventative cardiology. To make an appointment with Mattichak, call (231) 487-2490.
KJ Sayer is beginning his real estate career with Century 21 Northland. The northern Michigan native grew up in Elk Rapids and Traverse City, graduating from TC West. Sayer earned his degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a certificate in entrepreneurship from Madonna University. A captain on the basketball team, Sayer was an eight-semester member of the dean’s list and a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Council. Sayer can be reached at kjsayer@c21northland.com or at (231) 735-4089.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed two from northern Michigan to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council: Michael Chetcuti of Northport and Scott Graham of Gaylord. Chetcuti is a partner with the Baia Estate Winery in Northport, the Michigan Hop Alliance in Omena, as well as with downstate companies Farm + Ferment, Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina and Arbor Brewing Co. Chetcuti is also principal owner of Detroit-based American Expedition Vehicles and Streetcar USA. Chetcuti succeeds Jim Holton and will “represent restaurants that hold a class C license and serve Michigan wines, beer or spirits.” Chetcuti’s term begins Oct. 1, 2020 and expires Sept. 30, 2023. Graham is the executive director of Michigan Brewers Guild, Inc. Graham is reappointed to represent micro brewers or brewpub license holders. His latest three-year term begins Oct. 1. The Michigan Craft Beverage Council replaced the Grape and Wine Industry Council.
Brenda Lake, career services specialist at Northwest Michigan Works! in Cadillac, was presented a “Shining Star” award from Michigan Works! Association during the group’s annual conference, held virtually this year. Lake was recognized for “her efforts to meet employment needs in Missaukee and Wexford counties,” according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works!
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger was named to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers list for alternative dispute resolution by Thomson Reuters. According to a release, less than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state make the list annually. He was on the Michigan Super Lawyer lists for alternative resolution from 2016-20, and The Best Lawyers of America for arbitration (2018-19) and arbitration and mediation (2020-21). Hornberger is a former Chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan and former editor of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal. A member of the Professional Resolution Experts of Michigan, he is and has been active in a number of local and state bar associations.
Lorri Schreiber has joined Century 21 Northland as an associate broker. Century 21 Northland said Schreiber is the only female in the region specializing in commercial real estate, according to the release. Schreiber is the former executive director of the Leelanau Peninsula Vintners Association and a freelance writer and author. Schreiber worked in commercial real estate for CB Richard Ellis/Martin and DTN Management in East Lansing. She has experience in retail and office sales and leasing, site searches and acquisition, and landlord representation. Schreiber was a founding board member of Traverse Wine Coast, president of the Leelanau Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, board member of the American Red Cross of Northwest Michigan and chair of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute Taste of Success. Schreiber can be reached at lorri@c21northland.com or (231) 929-7900, extension 331.
