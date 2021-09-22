The Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association announced its board members. Re-elected to the trade association were Kristin Harrison, director of Munson Home Services, and Deb Holman, chief compliance officer at Hart Medical Equipment in Grand Blanc. New board members include Diane Glasgow, director of Covenant Visiting Nurse Association in Saginaw; Melinda Gruber, vice president of Continued Care Services at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph; Sara Lowe, executive director of Emmanuel Hospice in Grand Rapids; Cleamon Moorer Jr., president of American Advantage Home Care in Dearborn; and Sam Watson, senior vice president of Michigan Health & Hospital Association in Okemos. Founded in 1981, Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association represents 240 member organizations in the home care and hospice industry, providing home health, hospice, private duty, home medical equipment and pharmacy-infusion services.
Norte’s Board of Directors parted ways with the organization’s founder and former executive director Ty Schmidt, according to a release from the organization. Director of Operations Jill Sill has been appointed the interim executive director. Formed in 2014, the nonprofit offers “a mix of education, advocacy, and direct service programming around building a culture of health in northern Michigan,” according to the release. Norte has more than 300 riders in its Northern Michigan Youth Mountain Bike Team and its Adventure Bike Club is in 14 area schools. The Summer Bike Camp served 454 kids in five communities in the summer of 2021.
Traverse City attorney George R. Thompson was named to the 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers list for personal injury litigation. It is the 15th year Thompson was named to the list. Thompson was also named in the peer-reviewed publication Best Lawyers in America for insurance law and personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.