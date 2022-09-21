Sarah Loiacano is the new administrative assistant for TART Trails. She was born and grew up in Frankenmuth but recently moved to Traverse City to help run the recreation organization’s office. Contact her at sarah@traversetrails.org.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger received the Distinguished Service Award from the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan. Hornberger previously chaired the ADR Section of the State Bar of Michigan and regularly contributes to its webinars. He has received the George N. Bashara, Jr. Award and the Hero of ADR Awards from the ADR Section. Hornberger is a member of the Professional Resolution Experts of Michigan (PREMi), an invitation-only group of Michigan mediators, and a diplomate member of The National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. He is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Michigan State Bar Foundation. Additionally, he is a U.S. Army veteran.
Valeri McCarthy recently was named the executive director of Arts for All Northern Michigan. McCarthy will oversee the Traverse City-based organization’s programs, which aim to provide all individuals with arts and culture activities.
In addition, she is a published author and illustrator of three children’s books.
Elk Rapids District Library hired Pamela Williams, fromFrankenmuth, as its new director. The previous library director retired this year after more than 10 years of service.
The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards authorized Greenleaf Trust Senior Wealth Management Associate Garrett Urman to use the Certified Financial Planner and CFP certification following the CFP Board’s certification and renewal requirements.
Urman helps develop wealth management plans, implement goal-based planning strategies and manages client investment portfolios.
He has more than 13 years of experience in financial services and earned a bachelor’s degree from Lake Superior State University. Greenleaf Trust has offices in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Bay Harbor, Midland and Kalamazoo.
The Festival Foundation recently announced its 2022-23 board of directors. The foundation welcomes new board members Brian Beauchamp, Kandace Chapple, Doug Dowdy and Kevin Severt. Board officers also include President Stacey Isles, Past President Jeff Needham, President Elect Mike Meindertsma, Treasurer Max Anderson and Secretary Kelli Mengebier. The Festival Foundation manages the National Cherry Festival, Iceman Cometh Challenge, Cherry-T Ball Drop and the Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Race.
