Kevin Hoffman is a new hire at Sonny’s Body Shop. He joins the company as a body technician. He has more than nine years of experience in bodywork and 15 years in the construction trades area.
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is announcing Jeff Mason as the new HUD certified budget/housing coach on the Financial Management Services team. Mason joined NMCAA in July.
Munson Healthcare Kidney and Hypertension Specialists welcome Jacob Fishbaugh to the team. Fishbaugh specializes in nephrology and works at 3537 W. Front St., Suite A, in Traverse City.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities announces the hiring of Cori Fitzpatrick as a farm to institution specialist. She has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology and management from Michigan Technological University, with emphasis on soil health, forestry and agroecology. She also has prenatal and postnatal fitness and nutrition certification.
The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City presented its 2023 Civic Beautification business landscape awards to Rebekah Fahey, a veterinarian at BayWest Animal Clinic in Traverse City, and Kathy Hank, of Rectangles rugs in Traverse City.
