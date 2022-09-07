The Networks Northwest Executive Committee unanimously endorsed Terry Vandercook as its new CEO. Vandercook accepted the position, which is pending a vote by the full board. Vandercook was the Chief Program Officer at Networks Northwest until leaving in February 2022 for a position with a northern Michigan company in agriculture. Before joining Networks Northwest, Vandercook had a 20-year career in the United States Air Force and was Development Manager for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. He also had a 20-year career in the United States Air Force. Vandercook succeeds Matt McCauley as CEO. McCauley left Networks Northwest earlier this year to accept a position at the MEDC. Networks Northwest provides workforce, business and community development services for 10 counties of northwest Lower Michigan.
Brandon M. Wojcik, M.D. joined Munson Medical Center specializing in cardiothoracic surgery. Dr. Wojcik practices in adult cardiac and thoracic surgery and has special interests in open and endovascular thoracic aortic surgery, valve repair and replacement surgery, robotic-assisted thoracic surgery and tracheal stenosis treatment. Wojcik practices at Cardiothoracic Surgeons of Grand Traverse, located at 1221 Sixth St., Suite 202. He is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 231-935-5730. Wojcik graduated from medical school at the University of Michigan. He completed a residency in general surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at University of Colorado in Aurora.
Mercedes Michalowski will join the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation as its new donor engagement director. Michalowski joins the Grand Traverse Regional Foundation after nearly 10 years in a leadership role with the Oliver Art Center, including serving as executive director since 2015. Michalowski has a master’s degree in museum studies from the University of Oklahoma. She has worked in the museum/non-profit field for 25 years, including the Great Lakes Naval Memorial and Museum, Schmidt Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia and the OZ Museum. Michalowski recently completed her certificate in fundraising management from Lilly School of Indiana University.
She serves as vice president for the Benzie Chamber of Commerce and the past president of the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network.
