Grand Traverse County Treasurer Heidi Scheppe will transition to President of the Michigan Government Finance Officers Association for the 2021-2022 term beginning in October. Scheppe has been with Grand Traverse County for 22 years. She began in the finance department before being elected as county treasurer in 2012. Founded in 1938, MGFOA is a statewide association of financial and accounting professionals.
Boyne Resorts Senior Vice President of Golf Bernie Friedrich was named the first Golf Executive of the Year by the Michigan PGA. The award is for a PGA golf professional for “outstanding services for a multiple facility/course management/ownership operation, allied association, or golf industry executive management position,” according to a release. Friedrich is in his 46th year working at Boyne and oversees Boyne Golf’s 13 courses and semi-private clubs in Michigan, Maine and Montana in his current position. He has been a PGA member for 38 years. In 2019 Friedrich was inducted into the Michigan PGA Hall of Fame and awarded the Bill Strausbaugh Award. Friedrich was the Michigan PGA Professional of the Year twice (1998, 2001) and the Merchandiser of the Year five times (1990-1992, 1995-1996). A member of the Michigan PGA Employment Committee, Friedrich serves on the board of directors of the Michigan Golf Course Owners Association and received the Lyle Leeke Distinguished Service Award from the organization in 2018. He was also named Golf Course Executive of the Year by the American Junior Golf Association.
Dr. Amanda Smith will join the Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Center in September. Smith will work out of the Bellaire office at 4955 M-88. Originally from Traverse City, Smith recently completed her residency at Munson Family Practice. Smith completed her bachelor’s degree in human biology at Michigan State University and earned her medical degree with a rural health focus from the Central Michigan University College of Medicine. The Bellaire Family Health Center can be reached at (231) 533-8649. More information on the Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Center and their providers is available at www.ejfhc.org/providers/.
Parshall Tree Care Experts hired Jeanne Molter as an administrative assistant. Molter brings a wealth of administrative and office management experience to Parshall, having worked for more than 20 years in different consumer service focused industries. Molter moved to Traverse City more than two years ago. She has a bachelor’s degree in English/journalism from Western Michigan University.
Realtor Suzanne Kiessel has joined the Keller Williams Northern Michigan. An active member of the Traverse City community for 34 years, Kiessel said she is excited to put that excitement into real estate, assisting both buyers and sellers.
The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency announced two hires. Naomi Kluck is the new Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Certified Budget and Housing Coach. Alissa Norris is the new marketing coordinator. Kluck started at NMCAA in March 2021 and brought 10 years of management experience and 7 in banking/IRA to the position. To set up an appointment with Kluck or another HUD Certified Budget/Housing Coach, call (231) 714-4578 or visit https://www.nmcaa.net. Norris joined NMCAA in August after working in the salon/retail industry. Norris returned to school and graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2019.
MSU Federal Credit Union promoted one staff member and hired three others to serve management roles. MSUFCU named Ashleigh Ashbrook Vice President of eServices, Angela Bartolomeo Call Center Manager, Caleb Hudgins West Side Branch Manager and Mark Schultz Vice President of Software Development. A graduate of Michigan State University, Ashbrook joined MSUFCU in 2007, is a certified credit union financial counselor and has served on the Capital Region Community Foundation grant board of review for four years. Bartolomeo, who has a bachelor’s degree from the Eli Broad College of Business at MSU, has brings 10 years of experience to her new position. Also an MSU graduate with honors, Hudgins brings more than 15 years of experience to MSUFCU. Schultz has a master’s degree in information technology management from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Technological University.
