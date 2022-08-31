The Graceland Fruit, Inc. Board of Directors recently named Dan Engler as its new president and chief executive officer.
Engler joined the company in 2018 as chief operating officer and in March 2022 became the interim CEO.
Engler will be responsible for “managing the overall resources of the company, developing and implementing company vision and strategy, and ultimately ensuring the company’s success while meeting the needs of employees, customers, growers, shareholders, and the community,” according to a release.
Engler has a background in multiple industries and has experience in supply chain, research and development, manufacturing, sales and business planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.