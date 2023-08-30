Caroline Golbeck is the new community outreach coordinator for Norte. She previously worked at Oryana Community Cooperative.
Several Kuhn Rogers PLC attorneys are included in the 2023 Michigan Super Lawyers publication: Patrick M. Ellis, Super Lawyers Rising Stars (business and corporate law); Marc S. McKeller, Rising Stars (land use and zoning); Joseph E. Quandt, environmental and environmental litigation and utilities and Bridget L. Saxton, Rising Stars (business litigation). The law firm is located in Traverse City.
The Pathfinder School, an independent kindergarten through eighth grade school in Traverse City, announces the appointment of Dina Kennedy as chair of the Board of Trustees. Kennedy is the first female chair in 23 years, though she has been on the board for four years.
Her background includes working as a critical care trained clinical pharmacist at Munson Medical Center.
TBA Credit Union names Dylan Roe as leader of the Consumer Loan Center. Previously, Roe was branch manager at the credit union’s Front Street location.
He has worked with the credit union since August 2022.
