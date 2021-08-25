Northern Building Supply hired Rachel Gauthier as an interior designer. Gauthier will manage the design center in Traverse City for Northern Building Supply and work with homeowners, contractors and other building professionals to assist in new home or remodel project planning. Gauthier comes to Northern Building Supply from Trellis, a Herman Miller certified dealer, where she led design projects for commercial offices, health care and higher education. Gauthier earned her bachelor’s degree from the Kendall College of Art and Design. The hiring gives Northern Building Supply two full-time interior designers, one in Traverse City and one in Suttons Bay.
State Savings Bank named Jess Andree a mortgage originator. Andree will work with customers in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. She will be based at the State Savings Bank Loan Center at 416 E. Front St. and can be reached at (231) 486-6577 or jandree@ssbankmi.com. Andree has six years of mortgage loan experience, including two at State Savings Bank as a mortgage closer. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ferris State University.
Traverse City dentist and Pottawatomi tribe member Jessica A. Rickert is an at-large member appointed to the Society of American Indian Dentists’ Board of Directors for 2021-2022. She became the first American Indian female dentist in 1975 when she graduated from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. The Society of American Indian Dentists was formed “to support and strengthen American Indian and Alaska Native dentists, dental students, and dental auxiliaries,” according to a release. SAID also serves as an educational pathway for American Indian/Alaska Native students to enter the field of dentistry. More information on SAID is available at thesaidonline.org.
Sonny’s Body Shop at 1824 Cass Hartman Court, added Tristan Cain to its employee roster as an estimator. Cain will be responsible for estimating, front-line customer service and vehicle repair inspection.
After being named to the 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers List, Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger was selected for inclusion in 2022 Best Lawyers in America for arbitration and mediation. Best Lawyers in America is a peer-review publication that has been compiling best lawyer lists for more than 30 years.
The Michigan State Police graduated 57 troopers from its 139th Trooper Recruit School Aug. 20. The school began March 7 with 75 prospective troopers. The graduated troopers begin their post assignments this week. Assigned to the Brighton Post was Trooper Ryan Sass of Interlochen. Assigned to the Gaylord Post in the Seventh District were Trooper Taylor Jukanovich of Manassas, Virginia, and Trooper Tyler Morse of Saginaw. The 140th Trooper Recruit School begins Aug. 22 at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing with 74 prospective troopers. The next expected graduation date is Feb. 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.