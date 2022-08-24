Longtime winemaker Kasey Wierzba was promoted to executive winemaker and general manager at Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay. Additionally, other staff members were promoted: Vineyard Marketing Manager Andy Fles will also serve as facilities manager, Regional Salesperson Kim Simecek adds vineyard marketing manager to her title, Luke Hershey takes on fulfillment and e-commerce while managing the wine club and Assistant Winemaker Madeline Vint steps into the quality control management side.
20Fathoms announces Brittany VanderBeek as the director of development and community engagement. VanderBeek will work with the company’s donors and supporters in the area. Previously, she worked as impact manager at Hagerty and as a sustainability consultant at BrownFlynn. Additionally, she is a board member for Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Center, a creative coast northern navigator for Traverse Connect and a tour guide for Traverse City Wine & Beer Tours.
Joseph E. Quandt from Kuhn Rogers PLC was named to U.S. News and World Report’s “The Best Lawyers in America 2023” list in the Environmental Law and Litigation category. Edgar Roy III, also from Kuhn Rogers PLC, was recognized in the real estate law category.
Traverse City Area Public Schools recently hired Michigan State Conservation Officer Patrick McManus as the safety and security coordinator. He is expected to begin work in early September. McManus worked as a licensed state law enforcement officer for the last 18 years. He is also an adjunct instructor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Kirtland Community College.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger followed up his selection to the 2022 Michigan Super Lawyers list for alternative dispute resolution by being named by his peers to The Best Lawyers in America 2023 for arbitration and mediation. Best Lawyers in America is the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession, according to a release. Hornberger has received the George Bashara Award and the Hero of ADR Awards from the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section. A U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, Hornberger was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation medals. He has his bachelor’s and Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Michigan and his master of laws in labor law from Wayne State University.
