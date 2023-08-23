Grand Traverse Resort and Spa welcomes Tim Norman back to the property as general manager. Norman first served as the resort’s general manager from 2012-2018. After that, he worked as the general manager of the Westin La Paloma in Arizona and, more recently, as general manager of the Cherry Valley Hotel and Ohio Event Center. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in hotel and restaurant management.
Kevin McDowell, a Michigan native, joins Munson Healthcare’s Comprehensive Pain Management Program. He specializes in pain psychology. McDowell graduated from Florida School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University. He completed his fellowship in health psychology and pain management at the University of South Florida. He is accepting new patients.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger was chosen by his peers for inclusion in the “Best Lawyers of America” list for 2024. He is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Michigan State Bar Foundation. Hornberger received his B.A. and juris doctor degrees from the University of Michigan and his Master of Laws in labor law from Wayne State University.
Donald J. Scholten II has joined Munson Healthcare Orthopedic Institute. Scholten, a Michigan native, graduated with a chemistry degree from Hope College. He studied at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and earned a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular genetics from the Van Andel Institute Graduate School. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and then a sports medicine and shoulder surgery fellowship at the University of Michigan. Scholten specializes in orthopedic sports medicine and is accepting new patients at his Traverse City office.
Michigan Saves, a nonprofit green bank, is announcing that Chanell Scott Contreras will become the new president and CEO starting Nov. 1. She will take over for Todd Parker, who has been acting as president and CEO since Mary Templeton retired in July. Scott Contreras recently completed six years with ProsperUs Detroit, which supports under-represented entrepreneurs. In 2021, the organization became the first female and minority-led community development financial institution (CDFI) in the state.
Tina Nacy was promoted to director of the Office of Insurance Rates and Forms at the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. Nacy has almost 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, including working for the Michigan Automobile Insurance Placement Facility. She joined DIFS in 2019. She has a bachelor’s degree in executive management from Cleary University.
Blain’s Farm and Fleet has announced the promotion of Mark Hasting to president and chief commerce and operating officer. Hasting has worked with the company for more than three years. He previously worked for more than 20 years at Target. He has a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University and a masters of business administration from Oklahoma City University. The retail company has 45 stores around the country, including one in Traverse City.
