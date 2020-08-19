TentCraft president Matt Bulloch was elected to the board of directors for MR Products, Inc., the Copemish company known for its Mr. Chain line of products. At TentCraft, Bulloch is responsible for developing and executing the company’s overall business strategy. Bulloch oversees a staff of 100 full-time employees and a 60,000-square-foot warehouse housing precision sewing and customer imprinting operations. Bulloch received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business after earning bachelor degrees in commerce and sociology from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. Bulloch is joined on the board of directors by chair Maree Mulvoy, the president of MR Products, Terrance Barber, Alison Clark, Nicholas Jillson and Patricia Kipnis.
Candice Hamel is the new executive director of the Father Fred Foundation. Hamel will begin her role on Sept. 14. Hamel has spent more than 25 years serving at-risk populations, most recently as executive director of the 10-county Northwest Resource Center’s Great Start to Quality. She also has served in service program management for Child Protective Services of the State of Michigan’s Department of Human Services. Hamel has a master’s degree in organizational management and a bachelor’s degree in family life education.
Page Graves of Smith & Johnson, Attorneys PC, was selected for the 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. According to a release, Graves was recognized for work in Michigan’s Auto No-Fault Insurance Law and as one of the 2021 Lawyer of the Year recipients. Only one in each practice area and community receives the Lawyer of the Year award. Recognition on the Best Lawyers list is “based entirely on peer review and consensus opinion” from Michigan lawyers. The attorney “with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographical region is recognized as Lawyer of the Year.
Plante Moran announced the election of 25 new partners of the certified public accounting, tax and consulting firm. Traverse City native Michelle St. Ours was one of four new partners in the Chicago and Schaumburg offices of Plante Moran. A CPA, St. Ours joined Plante Moran in 2016. She is based in the firm’s Chicago office. St. Ours expertise is in bank tax practice, financial services and professional services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University.
