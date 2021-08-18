Kellie Sergent was named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by Aspire North. She was nominated and selected for her “spirit, commitment to civic affairs, community involvement and accomplishments in business,” according to a release. Sergent is a supporter of the Realtors Political Action Committee as a Crystal R Major Investor and sits on the Michigan Realtors Public Policy Committee. She is a past president of Aspire North, former chair of the Education and Technology Committee and a member of the Rebrand Task Team. Sergent also belongs to the Zonta Club of Traverse City.
Goodwill Northern Michigan named Lisa Nelson its new chief financial officer. Nelson replaces Christine Ruszel, who filled the CFO role for 3 years. Nelson has 25 years of finance and accounting experience in California and Ann Arbor, including a long stint as a business strategy consultant in affordable housing and as an executive with a housing development firm. Nelson most recently ran her own financial consulting firm, Focus and Flow, for 8 years. Nelson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in community and regional development from the University of California.
Dr. Jack M. Zuckerman, a board-certified specialist in urology, joined Munson Medical Center. Zuckerman has special interests in genitourinary reconstructive surgery, urethral stricture disease, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and voiding dysfunction, according to a release from Munson Healthcare. Zuckerman’s focus at Munson will be general urology, urologic oncology, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. Zuckerman practices at Bay Area Urology, located at 1221 Sixth St., Suite 100. He is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-0322. Zuckerman graduated medical school from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He completed a residency in urology and additional training in genitourinary reconstructive surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. Zuckerman comes to Munson after 12 years as a urologist in the United States Navy.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger was named by Thomson Reuters to 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers list for alternative dispute resolution. About 5 percent of the lawyers in Michigan are named as a Super Lawyer, according to a release. Hornberger is a former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) section of the State Bar of Michigan, editor emeritus of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal, former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission. A recipient of the George N. Bashara, Jr. Award from the ADR, Hornberger was named a Best Lawyers of America in 2018-19 for arbitration, 2020-21 for arbitration and mediation, and to the Michigan Super Lawyers from 2016-21 for alternative dispute resolution. Hornberger has his bachelor’s and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan and his Master of Laws degree from Wayne State University.
Born and raised in Traverse City, Dr. Michael VanWagner is a new physician at the Copper Ridge Surgery Center. VanWagner is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in adult hip and knee reconstruction. He treats hip and knee disorders such as arthritis, dysplasia, avascular necrosis, periprosthetic joint infection and fractures. VanWagner has surgical privileges at Copper Ridge. VanWagner earned his bachelor’s degree with honors from Michigan Technological University and completed medical school at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He received orthopedic surgery training through Michigan State University and a fellowship in adult hip and knee reconstruction at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. A member of the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, VanWagner has authored and co-authored multiple peer-reviewed publications in medical journals.
Estrella Moreno is the newest addition to the staff at Salon Coiffure, located at 13606 S. West Bay Shore Drive in Traverse City. Moreno returns to Traverse City after completing her cosmetology degree from the Douglas J. Aveda Institute in Grand Rapids. Moreno recently received certification in Bella eyelash extensions. Moreno is accepting new clients. Contact Salon Coiffure at (231) 421-1634.
Mary Burgin joined TBA Credit Union as a Mortgage Loan Originator. Burgin joins TBACU after handling mortgage inquiries for another local credit union. Burgin has 4 years of credit union experience, half in the mortgage department.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan announced the addition of Realtor Christina Roberts. Roberts earned her real estate license in 1999 and has been working full-time in the industry since 2005. Roberts knew at a young age she wanted to be a Realtor, following the same career path as her father, according to a release.
Norte tabbed Aaron Selbig to fill the position of systems and communications coordinator. Selbig has more than 20 years of experience as a journalist in radio, newspapers and magazines, in addition to managing nonprofit operations. Selbig most recently was managing editor for Interlochen Public Radio. Selbig worked in radio and print in Alaska and won three Edward R. Murrow awards for news and podcasting and a Liberty Award from the ACLU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.