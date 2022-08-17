Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth promoted several staff members at its public accounting firm: Jenifer Carmody-Stiebel, CPA, tax manager; Atesha Sedlacek, CPA, small business manager; Gretchen Cleary, small business supervisor; Ryan Shively, senior tax accountant and Emma Pierson, senior small business accountant.
Lt. Matt McCaul plans to retire Aug. 20 after 23 years with the Michigan State Police. He served in the United States Air Force before joining MSP in 1999. He was a trooper at the Grand Haven Post, and later became a canine handler at the former Detroit Post and at Metro North Post. He also worked in Brighton, Marshall and Cadillac. McCaul is a Youth Law Enforcement Academy instructor, MSP recruiter, technical liaison officer and auto theft technician investigator.
EXIT Realty Paramount recently hired Jessica McFarlan as a real estate sales professional in Traverse City. The office is a member of EXIT Realty Upper Midwest’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages.
David P. Rosenbaum-HaLevi, M.D., joined the staff at the Munson Healthcare Stoke Center. He practices at Munson Neurosurgery on Sixth Street. Rosenbaum-HaLevi graduated from medical school at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and completed his residency in neurology and a fellowship in vascular neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center. He also finished a fellowship in interventional neurodiology at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Illinois.
Lee Hornberger was selected to the 2022 Michigan Super Lawyers list for alternative dispute resolution. Super Lawyers is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 areas of practice and each year no more than 5% of lawyers earn selection, according to a release. Hornberger is the former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan, former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antim Bar Association, editor emeritus of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal and former member of the State Bar’s Representative Assembly. A Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Michigan State Bar Foundation, Hornberger was on the Michigan Super Lawyer lists for alternative dispute resolution from 2016-2022, The Best Lawyers of America for arbitration 2018-2019 and for arbitration and mediation from 2020-2022.
