Thomson Reuters’ 2023 Michigan Super Lawyers list includes Lee Hornberger. Annually, 5% of lawyers in the state are chosen to receive this recognition. His other recognition includes a First Tier ranking in northern Michigan for Mediation by U.S. News in its Best Lawyers Best Law Firms in 2023 and a Second Tier ranking in northern Michigan in the Arbitration category. Hornberger has been honored by the State Bar’s ADR Section with the George Bashara and Hero of ADR awards. He has been included in previous “Best Lawyers of America” lists. Hornberger is former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan, editor emeritus of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal, former member of the State Bar Representative Assembly, former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and previous chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission.
Munson Healthcare welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon R. Eric Lilly, M.D., to its staff at the Cardiothoracic Surgeons of Grand Traverse. Lilly earned a medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and completed his general and cardiothoracic surgical residencies at Duke University Hospital Graduate Medical Education.
Jamie Davison was named director of golf at Crystal Mountain. Davison comes from Gladstone Golf Club, where he worked as general manager and head golf professional. Before that, he worked for ClubCorp, now called Invited, which owns more than 200 private clubs in the world. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Lake Superior State University and an associate arts degree from Bay College.
Doug Hoeh, the new director of recreation at Treetops Resort, was elected to serve as the Michigan Golf Course Superintendents Association chapter president in 2023. After high school, Hoeh worked at County Highlands and later at Crystal Mountain. After 10 years at Crystal, he became superintendent at Oceana Golf Course and then mountain manager and golf course superintendent at Treetops.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announces Tonya Coon as its new homeownership director. Coon most recently was president of myCUmortgage in Ohio. There, she received the 2023 Inman Best of Finance Award. Overall, she has more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience. Mary Townley retired from the role of homeownership director earlier this year. She plans to oversee the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund on a contractual basis until the program ends.
