Jon Zickert of Real Estate One was named the 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Traverse Area Association of Realtors. Zickert began his real estate career in 2013.
Since 2014, Zickert has raised more than $52,000 in donations for Special Olympics of Michigan.
He also volunteers with the annual SOMI Winter Games, earning recognition as the Special Olympics of Michigan Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, Traverse City area in 2019.
Zickert is a member of the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation’s advisory board. The foundation raised more than $900,000 last year, $187,000 of which were donated to Traverse City area organizations, including Child and Family Services and Arts for All.
A member of the Cherryland Electric Board of Directors, Zickert previously was as an officer of the Michigan Electric Cooperative Association and president of the Crystal Lake Elementary Parent Teacher Association. Zickert is also a Major Investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee.
Grand Traverse County Democratic Chair Chris Cracchiolo was awarded the Neil Staebler Award from the Michigan Democratic Party.
Cracchiolo has been chair of the GT County Democratic Party since 2016.
The award was named for the former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. Staebler was an at-large member of Congress from Michigan (1963-65), a member of the Federal Election Commission and a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Michigan in 1952, 1956, 1960, 1964 and 1968.
Dr. Eileen Vallin Pinkard has joined the practice of Dr. Robert Levy at McLaren Northern Michigan Neurosciences, 560 Mitchell St., Suite 160 in Petoskey.
Pinkard has more than 15 years experience in health care, starting as a medical assistant at a walk-in clinic.
Pinkard grew up in Marquette and attended the Wayne State University School of Medicine.
She completed her residency at the University of Cincinnati and a clinical neurophysiology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital.
Pinkard has a special interest in epilepsy and neuromuscular diseases.
Pinkard is accepting new patients.
To make an appointment, call McLaren Northern Michigan Neurosciences at (231) 487-3182.
