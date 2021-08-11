Munson Healthcare appointed Cristen Brandsma Director of Surgical Services, Community Hospitals. Brandsma will oversee surgical services for all of the community hospitals, the Munson Healthcare East and South Region presidents said in a joint announcement. Brandsma joined Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in 2001. After working in several different departments, Brandsma was the director of Surgical Services at Cadillac Hospital for several years before becoming the South Region director in June 2021. Brandsma currently serves as the interim director of Surgical Services at Munson Medical Center and will remain in that post until starting her new position in the fall. A former U.S. Army captain, Brandsma graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Lawrence Tech University.
Traverse City Tourism added three people to its staff. John Timko is the new National Sales Executive. Timko has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including Marriott and Starwood Hotels. Sales and Services Assistant Cathy Grusoski joins Traverse City Tourism after working as a group sales assistant in the local hospitality industry. Charlotte Inda, who recently graduated from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in strategic communications, will be the Digital Marketing Assistant at TC Tourism.
Dr. Jessica D. Arden joined Munson Medical Center as a specialist in radiation oncology. Arden practices at the Cowell Family Cancer Center at 217 S. Madison St. with Traverse Bay Radiation Oncologists, P.C. The office can be reached at (231) 935-7100. Arden graduated from the University of Toledo Medical School and completed her residency in radiation oncology at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Traverse Health Clinic named Karen Griggs director of operations. Griggs has more than 15 years’ experience managing non-profit and federally qualified health centers. Most recently, Griggs worked at another area health center, which expanded to two additional locations under her leadership. Currently completing her Master of Health Administration from Central Michigan University, Griggs earned her undergraduate degree in Social Relations from Michigan State University’s James Madison Residential College. She is also an active volunteer with the National Cherry Festival and Presbyterian Church.
