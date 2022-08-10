Jim Richardson joined State Savings Bank as the office manager in Frankfort. He will oversee daily operations and handle customer loan requests. He brings 25 years of experience to this role. Richardson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s in business administration from Davenport University.
Newton’s Road added Robert O’Hara to the staff as the executive director. O’Hara has led nonprofits for more than 30 years. O’Hara was most recently the executive officer of the Home Builders Association Grand Traverse Area. He takes over the Traverse City nonprofit for outgoing Executive Director Barb Termaat, who will become the part-time programs director.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan CEO Cecilia Chesney was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Committee for Juvenile Justice. The committee is “tasked with developing and reviewing the state’s juvenile justice plan to aid in building upon the progress to close equity gaps in the juvenile justice system, reduce recidivism and create additional opportunities for youth,” according to a release. Chesney will represent programs that provide alternatives to incarceration on the committee, including programs providing organized recreation activities.
Xiomara Santana joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Santana moved to the area about a year ago. Raised in Detroit, Santana is the daughter of a home improvement contractor and she ventured into the realm of house flipping and real estate at a young age.
The Center for Automotive Research named Alan Amici as its new president and CEO at the 57th annual Management Briefing Seminars at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa last week. Amici replaces the retiring CEO Carla Bailo, who has led the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit for nearly five years. Amici begins his new role Sept. 1. Amici joins CAR after more than 30 years with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and TE Connectivity. Amici held numerous positions in engineering, manufacturing and service. The owner of two patents and a recipient of the Walter P. Chrysler Technology Award, Amici holds a master’s degree in business administration (MBA), a master of science degree and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.
