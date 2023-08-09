BrightStar Care of Northern Michigan Caregiver Jonelle Bedell received the Midwest Caregiver of the Year Award from BrightStar Care. She was nominated for providing home care to a client who was visually impaired and had low hearing.
Paddle Antrim appointed Gary Buczkowski and Sue Haadsma-Svensson to its board of directors in June. Buczkowski has experience in landscape architecture and park planning. He worked in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. Haadsma-Svensson is a certified project manager and a medicinal chemist.
Sonny’s Body Shop detailer William Mills was promoted. Mills is an apprentice learning to become a body technician.
Diana Chafey is the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Hagerty, Inc. She takes over for Barbara Matthews, who is retiring from her role as general counsel and senior vice president of legal. Most recently, Chafey was chief legal officer and corporate secretary for ATI Physical Therapy. Before that, she was executive vice president/chief legal counsel and corporate secretary for The Warranty Group (TWG Holdings Limited) and a partner at the law firm DLA Piper USA LLP.
Several Northwest Michigan Works! Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program staff members were recognized for their work with area youth. Kim Benz, the JMG specialist at Cadillac Innovation High School and the Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Center, received Outstanding Specialist of the Year Award from JMG and Jobs for America’s Graduates. LeAnne Bush, the JMG Work Based Learning coordinator at Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center, received a state and national Peak Performer Award and a JMG Living Our Values Award for Excellence. Tracy Beckley, JMG Work Based Learning coordinator at the Char-Em ISD, earned a JMG Living Our Values Award for Leadership. Lisa Baldyga, JMG specialist at Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center and Northwestern Michigan College, earned a JMG Living Our Values Award for Collaboration. Jim Rummer, regional director of career and technical education for the Char-Em ISD, obtained a Peak Performer Award. Additionally, the JMG program received a Jobs for America’s Graduates 6 of 6 Award for its alternative and out-of-school programs.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow was named the 2023 Michigan Fruit Person of the Year by the Michigan Pomesters. Stabenow is chairperson of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.