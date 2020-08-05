Dr. Ferris Alkazir, a specialist in sleep disorders medicine, has joined Munson Medical Center. Alkazir practices at Munson Sleep Disorders Center, 550 Munson Ave., Suite 201. He is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-9307. A graduate of American University in Antigua, New York, Alkazir completed his residency in family medicine at Western Michigan University and a fellowship in sleep medicine at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center.
Smith & Johnson, Attorneys, P.C. have added Jordan Ascione as an associate attorney. Born and raised in northern Michigan, Ascione earned her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and her law degree at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Ascione’s practice areas include creditor’s rights litigation, family law, criminal law and general civil litigation. According to a release, Ascione “represented clients in child custody matters and property division disputes, and successfully defended clients with charges ranging from misdemeanor theft to attempted murder” before joining Smith & Johnson.
Dr. Peter G. Tucker, a board-certified specialist in hospice and palliative medicine, has joined Munson Medical Center. Tucker practices with Munson Hospice & Palliative Care, 1105 Sixth St. In addition to his work at Munson Medical, Tucker provides telemedicine services for other hospitals in Munson Healthcare. Also certified in family medicine, Tucker graduated from medical school from the University of California-San Francisco. He completed a residency in family medicine and community health at Kaiser Permanente Orange County — Anthem Medical Center in California.
MSU Federal Credit Union hired Marie Charbonneau as Assistant Vice President of Branches. According to a release, Charbonneau will help MSUFCU “through the opening of its Traverse City branch and membership growth in this new market.” Charbonneau will also lead three other credit union branches, two in the Lansing area and one in Grand Rapids. She will also assist in the development and delivery of MSUFCU “products and services, including those focused on retention, market differentiation and technology.” Charbonneau earned an MBA with a focus on strategic management from Davenport University. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Lake Superior State University.
Dr. Junewai L. Reoma joined Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in thoracic and cardiac surgery. Reoma comes to Munson Medical Center after serving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. A graduate of the University of Michigan medical school, Reoma completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers and a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Reoma practices at Cardiothoracic Surgeons of Grand Traverse, 1221 Sixth St., Suite 202. He is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-5730.
