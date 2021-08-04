Dr. Craig Kuesel, Dr. Heather Lee and Dr. Cornelius Robens joined Munson Healthcare Neurology in Traverse City. The three neurologists are joining Dr. Erica Austin, who is expanding neurological services in the area and moving to a new location — 3922 Cedar Run Road — as of Aug. 30. All four neurologists are accepting new patients and can be reached at (231) 392-0430. A referral from a primary care provider is required. Those who do not have a primary care provider can call Munson Healthcare at (231) 935-5886 for a list of primary care providers who are accepting new patients.
West Shore Community College President Scott Ward has been elected to the Michigan Community College Association executive committee. The MCCA represents 28 public community colleges in the state. Among the duties of the MCCA executive committee is planning and strategic direction, representing the 56-member board of directors between meetings and recommending an annual budget, providing for an annual audit of finances, event planning and evaluation of the MCCA president.
Munson Healthcare named Spencer Derenzy as its Service Line Executive Director for Surgical Subspecialties and Orthopedics. He will be responsible for coordination of the service line across the Munson system, including quality, operational performance and service excellence. Derenzy joined Munson Healthcare in 2017 as the manager of Surgical Services at Grayling Hospital and was promoted to Surgical Services director in 2018. Prior to Munson, Derenzy worked in St. Louis as a charge nurse and clinical nurse supervisor at Mercy Hospital, staff nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, and an administrative resident and project manager for BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine. Derenzy earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, his nursing degree from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College in St. Louis and his master’s degree in health administration from St. Louis University School of Public Health. He was also an administrative resident at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, also located in St. Louis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.