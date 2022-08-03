Honor Bank recently hired Doug Buck as its vice president of commercial lending. He has more than 20 years of business banking experience in the Petoskey area. Also, Buck is involved with the Petoskey Rotary Club and Petoskey Downtown.
Melissa Sergent recently joined Associates in Dermatology in Traverse City. Sergent is a board-certified physician assistant who has practiced since 2016. She previously worked at Beaumont Health and Munson Medical Center. She received a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University in 2013 and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of New England in 2016.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities hired four staff members: Meg Delor, as director of development; Megan Ernst, donor outreach and development specialist; Serena Amdur, social media specialist and Denise Keele, director of the Michigan Climate Action Network.
MSU Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation Benjamin Maxim received first place in the Technologist of the Year Category of Finopotamus’ 2022 Tekkie Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievements in credit union technology. The Technologist of the Year category is a new award “recognizing an individual whose achievements embody not only great technology, but also the credit union ethos of people helping people,” according to a release.
Thirteen new Michigan State Police motor carrier officers will begin work this week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School at the Lansing Center. Motor carrier officers are armed uniformed members of the MSP specializing in commercial vehicle enforcement. Among the graduates was Officer Kammeron Bennetts of Traverse City, who was elected Class Orator by fellow recruits. Bennetts was assigned to the Gaylord Post in the Seventh District of the MSP.
